Fabrizio Romano annuncia: “Il Tottenham vuole Amrabat in caso di cessione di Ndombelè al Psg”

La Fiorentina potrebbe aver trovare un possibile acquirente per Amrabat, il centrocampista viola che non trova spazio nello schema di Italiano

Secondo quanto scrive l’esperto di mercato europeo Fabrizio Romano, Amrabat ì, centrocampista della Fiorentina adesso in Coppa d’Africa, è nel mirino del Tottenham, queste le sue parole: “Il Tottenham sta valutando le opzioni per sostituire Tanguy Ndombele se si unisce al PSG in prestito. Il centrocampista della Fiorentina Sofyan Amrabat è uno dei giocatori della lista”

