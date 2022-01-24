Fabrizio Romano annuncia: “Il Tottenham vuole Amrabat in caso di cessione di Ndombelè al Psg”

Secondo quanto scrive l’esperto di mercato europeo Fabrizio Romano, Amrabat ì, centrocampista della Fiorentina adesso in Coppa d’Africa, è nel mirino del Tottenham, queste le sue parole: “Il Tottenham sta valutando le opzioni per sostituire Tanguy Ndombele se si unisce al PSG in prestito. Il centrocampista della Fiorentina Sofyan Amrabat è uno dei giocatori della lista”

Tottenham are considering options to replace Tanguy Ndombele if he joins PSG on loan. Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is one of the players in the list. ⚪️ #THFC

Nothing decided or agreed yet. Many candidates, Spurs will decide this week. @MatteMoretto @SkySport

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022