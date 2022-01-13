13 Gennaio 2022 · 16:46
New York Times rivela: “La Fiorentina ha comunicato a Vlahovic di volerlo vendere a gennaio”

Torna ancora la burrasca tra Dusan Vlahovic e la Fiorentina, secondo il New York Times la società gli avrebbe detto di volerlo cedere subito

Firenze, stadio A.Franchi, 11.12.2021, Fiorentina-Salernitana, foto Lisa Guglielmi. Copyright Labaroviola.com

“La Fiorentina ha detto a Vlahovic che vuole venderlo a gennaio” questo quanto scritto da un giornalista del New York Times riguardo la situazione tra il centravanti serbo e la società viola. Ecco il tweet

COMMISSO: “SONO IL MIGLIORE IN SERIE A”

Commisso tuona: “Nessuno è come me in Italia, nè il bambino di Suning nè il nipote di Agnelli”

