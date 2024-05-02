Jovic ha trovato la sua squadra? Schira: “Vuole restare al Milan. Contatti per il prolungamento”

2 Maggio 2024 · Ultimo aggiornamento: 09:28

Dopo l'addio alla Fiorentina, una seconda vita per Jovic?

Secondo Nicolò Schira è atteso nei prossimi giorni un nuovo colloquio tra l’agente di Luka Jovic e il Milan per il prolungamento del contratto, il contratto di Jovic con il Milan scade a giugno e lui vorrebbe restare e prolungare. Intanto due club stranieri hanno chiesto informazioni al suo agente per provare a ingaggiarlo come free agent.

