Jovic ha trovato la sua squadra? Schira: “Vuole restare al Milan. Contatti per il prolungamento”

Secondo Nicolò Schira è atteso nei prossimi giorni un nuovo colloquio tra l’agente di Luka Jovic e il Milan per il prolungamento del contratto, il contratto di Jovic con il Milan scade a giugno e lui vorrebbe restare e prolungare. Intanto due club stranieri hanno chiesto informazioni al suo agente per provare a ingaggiarlo come free agent.

Expected a new talks between Luka #Jovic’s agent and #ACMilan in the next days for the contract extension, Jovic’s deal with #Milan expires in June and he would like to stay and to extend. Meanwhile two foreign clubs have asked info to his agent to try to sign him as a free agent

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 2, 2024