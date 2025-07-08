Dall’Inghilterra: “Il Manchester United è interessato a Kean, ma prima deve cedere dei calciatori”

Secondo il The Atlhetic, rubrica di giornalismo sportivo del New York Times, il Manchester United sta seguendo la situazione di mercato di Moise Kean. Infatti i Red Devils stanno continuando a tenere d’occhio l’attaccante della Fiorentina, che ha una clausola rescissoria fino al 15 Luglio da 52 milioni di euro. Il Manchester United però secondo il The Atlhetic prima di procedere nell’operazione deve completare alcune operazioni in uscita. Inoltre il club inglese ha oltre opzioni come Calvert-Lewin a parametro 0, ma prima proverà a inseguire i veri obbiettivi di mercato come Kean

