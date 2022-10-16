I convocati della Fiorentina per il Lecce: non recupera Sottil. Out anche Gollini, Ranieri e Maleh

Mister Vincenzo Italiano ha reso noti i convocati della Fiorentina per la sfida di domani contro il Lecce. Non recupera Sottil. Out anche Gollini, Maleh e Ranieri.
Portieri: CEROFOLINI Michele, TERRACCIANO Pietro;
Difensori: BIRAGHI Cristiano, CORDEIRO DOS SANTOS Domilson, DOS SANTOS DE PAULO Igor Julio, MARTÍNEZ QUARTA Lucas, MILENKOVIĆ Nikola, TERZIĆ Aleksa, VENUTI Lorenzo;
Centrocampisti: BARÁK Antonín, BIANCO Alessandro, BONAVENTURA Giacomo, DUNCAN Joseph Alfred, MANDRAGORA Rolando, SAPONARA Riccardo, ŻURKOWSKI Szymon Piotr;
Attaccanti: GONZÁLEZ Nicolas Ivan, IKONE Nanitamo Jonathan, JOVIĆ Luka, KOUAME Christian Michael Kouakou, MENDONÇA CABRAL Arthur