16 Ottobre 2022 · 16:20
I convocati della Fiorentina per il Lecce: non recupera Sottil. Out anche Gollini, Ranieri e Maleh

di Redazione
Vincenzo Italiano (allenatore Fiorentina)

Mister Vincenzo Italiano ha reso noti i convocati della Fiorentina per la sfida di domani contro il Lecce. Non recupera Sottil. Out anche Gollini, Maleh e Ranieri.

Portieri: CEROFOLINI Michele, TERRACCIANO Pietro;

Difensori: BIRAGHI Cristiano, CORDEIRO DOS SANTOS Domilson, DOS SANTOS DE PAULO Igor Julio, MARTÍNEZ QUARTA Lucas, MILENKOVIĆ Nikola, TERZIĆ Aleksa, VENUTI Lorenzo;

Centrocampisti: BARÁK Antonín, BIANCO Alessandro, BONAVENTURA Giacomo, DUNCAN Joseph Alfred, MANDRAGORA Rolando, SAPONARA Riccardo, ŻURKOWSKI Szymon Piotr;

Attaccanti: GONZÁLEZ Nicolas Ivan, IKONE Nanitamo Jonathan, JOVIĆ Luka, KOUAME Christian Michael Kouakou, MENDONÇA CABRAL Arthur

