27 Giugno 2025 · Ultimo aggiornamento: 12:23

Labaro viola: il mondo viola minuto per minuto
Dall’Inghilterra: “La Fiorentina ha messo Onyeka nel mirino, non è detto che il Brentford lo ceda”

News

Dall’Inghilterra: “La Fiorentina ha messo Onyeka nel mirino, non è detto che il Brentford lo ceda”

Redazione

27 Giugno · 11:53

Aggiornamento: 27 Giugno 2025 · 11:53

TAG:

ACF FiorentinaBrentfordOnyeka

Condividi:

di

Il noto giornalista Inglese Ben Jacops ha parlato di calciomercato tramite un tweet sul suo profilo X ha dato aggiornamenti di mercato che riguardano anche la Fiorentina. Infatti il giornalista parlando della situazione ideale di Frank Onyeka ha rivelato che anche la Fiorentina è tra le squadre interessate. Il centrocampista infatti interessa a molti ma non è detto che il Brentford lo ceda dopo aver ceduto anche Norgaard. Tra le squadre interessate ci sono anche il Burnley e lo Stoccarda, oltre appunto alla Fiorentina

Lascia un commento

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Testata giornalistica | Autorizzazione Tribunale di Firenze n.6004 del 03/11/2015
Edimedia editore | Proprietario: Flavio Ognissanti | P. IVA: IT04217880717
CHI SIAMO

© Copyright 2020 - 2025 | Designed and developed by Kobold Studio