Dall’Inghilterra: “La Fiorentina ha messo Onyeka nel mirino, non è detto che il Brentford lo ceda”

Il noto giornalista Inglese Ben Jacops ha parlato di calciomercato tramite un tweet sul suo profilo X ha dato aggiornamenti di mercato che riguardano anche la Fiorentina. Infatti il giornalista parlando della situazione ideale di Frank Onyeka ha rivelato che anche la Fiorentina è tra le squadre interessate. Il centrocampista infatti interessa a molti ma non è detto che il Brentford lo ceda dopo aver ceduto anche Norgaard. Tra le squadre interessate ci sono anche il Burnley e lo Stoccarda, oltre appunto alla Fiorentina

Frank Onyeka’s future one to watch even though Arsenal’s landing Christian Nørgaard could influence Brentford’s position on a sale. Clubs expected to make approaches in the coming weeks.

Several teams have Onyeka on their radar, including Burnley, Stuttgart and Fiorentina. pic.twitter.com/lIyGeDzDKP

— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 26, 2025