La Uefa annuncia: abolita la regola del gol fuori casa dalla prossima stagione. Il comunicato ufficiale

di Redazione
Svolta nelle competizioni europee: addio alla regola del gol in trasferta

Se ne parlava da tempo, ma adesso è arrivata l’ufficialità dalla UEFA: eliminata in tutte le competizioni la regola del gol in trasferta. La decisione sarà applicata dalla prossima stagione e sarà valida sia per le competizioni maschili che femminili.

Il tweet del comunicato:

