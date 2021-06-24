La Uefa annuncia: abolita la regola del gol fuori casa dalla prossima stagione. Il comunicato ufficiale

Se ne parlava da tempo, ma adesso è arrivata l’ufficialità dalla UEFA: eliminata in tutte le competizioni la regola del gol in trasferta. La decisione sarà applicata dalla prossima stagione e sarà valida sia per le competizioni maschili che femminili.

Il tweet del comunicato:

⚽ The away goals rule will be removed from all UEFA club competitions from the 2021/22 season.

Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks.#UCL #UWCL #UEL #UYL

— UEFA (@UEFA) June 24, 2021