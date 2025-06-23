23 Giugno 2025 · Ultimo aggiornamento: 12:47

Dalla Francia: “Kean è nella lista del Manchester United, davanti a lui Gyokeres e Osimhen”

Firenze, Stadio Artemio Franchi, 30.03.2025, Fiorentina-Atalanta, foto Lisa Guglielmi. Copyright Labaroviola.com

Redazione

23 Giugno · 12:47

Aggiornamento: 23 Giugno 2025 · 12:47

Keanmanchester united

Il giornalista Sebastian Denis del noto portale Francesce FootMercato ha parlato della situazione di Moise Kean con un tweet sul suo profilo X. Il giornalista infatti scrive che Moise Kean resta nella lista del Manchester United che ha come grande obbiettivo questa stagione quello di acquistare un grande centravanti. Il Manchester segue Kean da tempo tuttavia non è lui la prima scelta e nemmeno la prima alternativa per l’attacco. Infatti i Red Devils puntano prima ad acquistare uno tra Viktor Gyokeres e Victor Osimhen, solo in caso di mancato arrivo di uno di loro due vireranno su Moise Kean.

