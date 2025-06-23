Dalla Francia: “Kean è nella lista del Manchester United, davanti a lui Gyokeres e Osimhen”

Il giornalista Sebastian Denis del noto portale Francesce FootMercato ha parlato della situazione di Moise Kean con un tweet sul suo profilo X. Il giornalista infatti scrive che Moise Kean resta nella lista del Manchester United che ha come grande obbiettivo questa stagione quello di acquistare un grande centravanti. Il Manchester segue Kean da tempo tuttavia non è lui la prima scelta e nemmeno la prima alternativa per l’attacco. Infatti i Red Devils puntano prima ad acquistare uno tra Viktor Gyokeres e Victor Osimhen, solo in caso di mancato arrivo di uno di loro due vireranno su Moise Kean.

Moise Kean tracked by Manchester United, news revealed on May 7.

Still high on the shortlist, the Italian striker is an offensive alternative if Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen don’t join MU.https://t.co/L12pkVXQcX https://t.co/KvXh7Jju0G pic.twitter.com/TOrNBaMEqb

— Sébastien Denis (@sebnonda) June 23, 2025